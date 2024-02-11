Eastside Community CHAIR-ity auction returns with online bidding starting this week

ZANESVILLE − Eastside Community Ministry will again have its annual online and live CHAIR-ity auction fundraiser.

The online auction runs Feb. 12 to 24. The live auction starts at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at Colony Square Mall with Johnny Nolan as the auctioneer.

The online auction is being handled by auctionohio.com and those wishing to bid will need to create an account. The online auction can be accessed from Eastside's website at eastsideministry.org.

Eastside is an ecumenical ministry seeking to help people transform their lives by meeting their basic needs and offering them education, life skills training and relationship building opportunities. It's located at 221 Stillwell St. and offers a clothing and food bank.

For more information on the auctions or Eastside Community Ministry, call 740-452-7519.

Ohio University chair and items from Ohio University of Zanesville for the Eastside Community Ministry CHAIR-ity auction.

Online auction items

Lot 1: Theme is sit and stay awhile. From Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.

Lot 2: One free event at 630 Main. From iTrack/630 Main.

Lot 3: Toddler wooden folding rocking chair, $100 gift card to Play Grounds Coffee and Play Café. From Rob and Sue Thuma.

Lot 4: Papasan chair with stool, Disney princes blanket, storybook collection, Moana Squishmallow. From Park National Bank.

Lot 5: Set of black and white buffalo plaid picnic chairs, picnic set for two, backpack, $100 gift card. From Chuck and Sue Bell.

Lot 6: Wooden vintage chair, spa day accessories package. From The Bilco Company.

Lot 7: Pink velvet chair, two tickets to RotaRama 2024. From Zanesville Rotary Club.

Lot 8: Small wooden/ desk, chair, four hour rental of the Bethel Community Center. From Bethel Community Center.

Lot 9: Two mesh back quad chair, $100 gift card. From Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services.

Lot 10: Car seat, baby items, $10 gift card to The Coffee Cup. From the Coffee Cup.

Lot 11: Pizza pool float, $50 Adornetto's card, pizza-themed items. From Senny and Ben Maniaci.

Lot 12: Vintage oak child's rocker, alphabet quilt, $50 Wendy's card. From Susie Dunlap and Sally Goins.

Lot 13: Coaster by Eastsider Adrianna, $100 Bryan's Place gift card. From Eastside and Bryan's Place.

Lot 14: Coaster by Eastsider Kaleeya, $100 Bryan's Place card. From Eastside and Bryan's Place.

Lot 15: Coaster by Eastsider Prince, $50 Campbell's Foodland card, doughnuts from Darrell's Donuts. From Eastside, Campbell's Foodland and Darrell's Donuts.

Lot 16: Coaster by Eastsider Brandon, $50 Campbell's card, doughnuts from Darrell's Donuts. From Eastside, Campbell's Foodland and Darrell's Donuts.

Lot 17: Coaster by Eastsider Tyden, $25 Chapman's Coffee House card, $50 Ford's Flowers card. From Eastside, Chapman's Coffee House and Ford's Flowers.

Lot 18: Coaster by Eastsider Tyler, $25 Chapman's Coffee House card, $50 Ford's Flowers card. From Eastside, Chapman's Coffee House and Ford's Flowers.

Lot 19: Coaster by Eastsider Damian, $25 Chapman's Coffee House card, items from A New Beginning. From Eastside, Chapman's Coffee House and A New Beginning.

Lot 20: Coaster by Eastsider Mikey, $25 Chapman's Coffee House card, items from A New Beginning. From Eastside, Chapman's Coffee House and A New Beginning.

Lot 21: Coaster by Eastsider Rochelle, $50 White Pillars Christmas House card, dinner by Chef Steve Celebrations Catering. From Eastside, White Pillars Christmas House and Chef Steve.

Lot 22: Coaster by Eastsider Terry, $50 White Pillars Christmas House card, dinner by Chef Steve Celebrations Catering. From Eastside, White Pillars Christmas House and Chef Steve.

Lot 23: Coaster by Eastsider Kingston, $20 Pizza Cottage card, four games at Sunrise Bowling Center. From Eastside, Pizza Cottage and Sunrise Bowling Center.

Lot 24: Coaster by Eastsider Nathan, $25 Maxwell Pizza card, four games at Sunrise Bowling Center. From Eastside, Maxwell Pizza and Sunrise Bowling Center.

Lot 25: Back to school chair, school supplies. From People First of Muskingum County.

Lot 26: Art painted canvas fabric, chair, selfcare package. From Becky Clawson.

Lot 27: TBA. Zanesville Daybreak Rotary Club.

Lot 28: TBA. The Ruff Ranch 740.

Small wooden and metal desk and chair from Bethel Community Center part of the CHAIR-ity auction for Eastside Community Ministry.

Live Auction Items

Item 100: Columbus Blue Jackets chair, 2 second row Columbus Blue Jackets tickets, Blue Jackets items. From Quality Care Partners.

Item 101: Two Ohio State University folding chairs, OSU items, two tickets to the OSU vs. Iowa game. From The Forker Company, Matt Schreiber.

Item 102: Storage ottoman, blanket, $125 cards to mall stores. From Colony Square Mall.

Item 103: Cream leather chair, foot stool, RotaRoma tickets. From Peoples Bank.

Item 104: Cincinnati Reds director's chair, 2 tickets game against Boston Red Sox, peanuts, three bobbleheads. From The Community Bank.

Item 105: Watercolor original of a mahogany wingback armchair. From Mary Ann Bucci.

Item 106: Wooden chair with woven back, blanket, pillow, German Shepherd stuffed animal, ride for one child to school with a K-9 Deputy. From Muskingum County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Matt Lutz.

Item 107: Two zero gravity chairs, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Ohio State Buckeyes clothing items, OSU tumbler, OSU picnic caddy, swag bag. From Fanatics.

Item 108: Puzzle chaise lounge, books, puzzles, $500 Coconis card. From Coconis Furniture.

Chaise lounge with handsewn puzzle piece patches donated by Coconis Furniture for the Eastside Community Ministry CHAIR-ity auction.

Item 109: TBA. Barnes Advertising.

Item 110: Accent chair, pillow, $100 The Bard card, catering for 25 people. From Mike and Sheri Whiteman and The Barn.

Item 111: Antique chair spring planter, five tickets to McDonald's Corn Maze. From McDonald's Greenhouse and Corn Maze.

Item 112: TBA. Zanesville Fire Department.

Item 113: Wooden rocker, four Leslie Cope prints, milk can, two pewter ornaments, gift cards to the National Road Flea Market. From the National Road Flea Market.

Item 114: TBA. Zanesville Country Club Golf Shop.

Item 200: Dr. Seuss books, one month of tuition for preschool, gift card. From Trinity Lutheran Preschool.

Item 201: Big Joe bean bag chair, throw, $20 Game Stop card, young person's Bible, books. From Brighton Presbyterian Church.

Item 202: Giraffe toddler chair, two open air safari tickets to The Wilds, two Visit zanesville T-shirts. From Visit Zanesville.

Item 203: Shower chair seat, wall mount soap dispenser, bath mat, two pack of removable shower handrails. From The Carr Center.

Item 204: Two outdoor camp rocking chairs. From North Valley Bank.

Item 205: Toddler seat for traveling, 13 piece luggage set. From Willow Haven Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Item 206: Rocker, receiving blanket, $50 Hobby Lobby card, children's books. From Patty Boyd.

Item 207: Wooden accent chair, 12 games. From Rob and Sue Thuma.

Item 208: Custom made golf stool, with clock made of golf clubs. From Mary and Deb Perone.

Item 209: Heated stadium seat, $50 Visa card, battery pack, umbrella, travel mug. From Ohio Educational Credit Union.

Item 210: Print of Mary Ann Bucci in a canvas striped beach chair. From Mary Ann Bucci.

Item 211: Child's rocker, quilt, "Twas the Night Before Christmas." From Nancy and Paul Ragias and Gay Higdon.

Item 212: Hand painted wooden chair, $50 Kohl's card. From Theresa Kanavel and St. Ann's Catholic Women's Association.

Item 213: Ohio University alumni chair, OU tumbler, coozie, sweatshirt, $75 cards to Panera, Chipotle and Starbucks. From Ohio University Zanesville.

Item 214: Child's porch rocker, Dr. Seuss books. From Kiwanis Club of Zanesville.

Item 215: Ice cream pool float, $50 Sweet Frog card, ice cream themed items. From Senny and Ben Maniaci.

Item 216: Hand painted beach chair by Dawn Kocher, beach towel, beach bag, bottle of wine, $25 Subway card. From Susie Ray and Nancy Geiger.

Item 217: Coaster designed by Eastsider Kenyan, $50 Grillin' Dave Style card, four games at Sunrise Bowling Center. From Eastside, Grillin' Dave Style and Sunrise Bowling Center.

Item 218: Coaster designed by Eastsider Jasmine, $50 Grillin' Dave Style card, four games at Sunrise Bowling Center. From Eastside, Grillin' Dave Style and Sunrise Bowling Center.

Item 219: Coaster designed by Eastsider Jael, $50 Grillin' Dave Style card and four games of at Sunrise Bowling Center. From Eastside, Grillin' Dave Style and Sunrise Bowling Center.

Item 220: Coaster designed by Eastsider Angel, $50 German Farms Market card, $25 Tom's Ice Cream Bowl card. From Eastside, German Farms Market and Tom's Ice Cream Bowl.

Item 221: Coaster designed by Eastsider Jaelyn, $50 German Farms Market card, $25 Tom's Ice Cream Bowl card. From Eastside, German Farms Market and Tom's Ice Cream Bowl.

Item 222: Coaster by Eastsider Jaiden, $100 Rittberger North Market card. From Eastside and Rittberger North Market.

Item 223: Coaster by Eastsider Kieyanna, $100 Rittberger North Market card. From Eastside and Rittberger North Market.

Item 224: Coaster by Eastsider Bradley, $100 Rittberger North Market card. From Eastside and Rittberger North Market.

Item 225: Antique rocking chair, $100 Rittberger North Market card. From Friend of Eastside and Rittberger North Market.

Item 226: Coaster by Eastsider Alan, $100 Rittberger North Market card. From Eastside and Rittberger North Market.

Item 227: Coaster by Eastsider Samyrah, $50 Shriver's Pharmacy card. From Eastside and Shriver's Pharmacy.

Item 228: Coaster by Eastsider Samyrah, $50 Shriver's Pharmacy card. From Eastside and Shriver's Pharmacy.

Item 229: Coaster by Eastsider Khyran, $50 Tat's Pizzeria card. From Eastside and Tat's Pizzeria.

Item 230: Coaster by Eastsider Alianah, $40 The Walk Café card, books. From Eastside, The Walk Café and A New Beginning.

Item 231: Coaster by Eastsider Ava, $40 The Walk Café card, books. From Eastside, The Walk Café and A New Beginning.

Item 232: Coaster by Eastsider Saniah, $40 The Walk Café card, book, tote bag, $15 A New Beginning gift certificate. From Eastside, The Walk Café and A New Beginning.

Item#233 Coaster by Eastsider Jessalyn, $25 Maxwell Pizza card, $25 Riesbeck's card and $15 card to A New Beginning. From Eastside, Maxwell Pizza, Riesbeck's and A New Beginning.

Item 234: Antique wooden rocker. From ForeverDads.

Item 235: Child's oak reproduction rocker. From Champion Services.

Item 236: Child's oak reproduction rocker. From Bishop Rosecrans Football.

Item 237: Antique wooden rocker. From Bishop Rosecrans Powerlifters and Ski Club.

Item 238: TBA. Muskingum Behavioral Health.

Item 239: TBA. Bob and Tammy Grayson.

Item 240:TBA. Just Clean Cans.

Item 241: TBA. Raising Cane's.

Item 242: TBA. South Zanesville Fire Department.

Item 243: Child's chair, books, stuffed animal, Bard the Bunny school visit. From Muskingum County Literacy Council.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Eastside Community Ministry's online and live auctions return