Eastside Family YMCA kicks off shoe drive as part of collection campaign

TechCrunch

After years of copying and pasting shopping links into spreadsheets and taking screenshots of products to share with her friends and family, Kristine Locker finally decided to launch a social shopping platform (which she named after herself) that could take her endless tabs and organize them into a shareable, virtual wish list all in one place. Locker, dubbed as the “Pinterest for online shopping,” launched in 2022 as a Chrome extension and allows you to save any online product into categorized wish lists, discover outfit collages made by other users, collaborate with friends and create giftable collections to be shared via email or social media. Locker recently closed on a $2.5 million round from Wonder Ventures at a $9 million valuation, the company announced today.