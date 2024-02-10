Eastvale high school principal arrested on suspicion of failing to report abuse claims

A high school principal out of Eastvale was arrested Friday for failing to report claims of sexual abuse made against a former teacher, according to authorities.

Dr. Greg Anderson, 44 of Eastvale, was arrested on suspicion of violating mandated reporter laws while serving as the principal of Elenore Roosevelt High School, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Those alleged violations were in connection to the November arrest of Chad Costello, a 44-year-old Anaheim resident.

The law enforcement investigation into Costello began in April, when deputies responded to the school’s campus after the allegations were made. He was placed on administrative leave from his job as a teacher. In November, he was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance and sexual battery.

The investigation into Anderson found evidence that he failed to report any alleged incidents to law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s department.

In a statement, the Corona-Norco Unified School District acknowledged that the arrest of Anderson would likely “raise concerns” within the school’s community, but committed to providing a safe learning environment.

“The district has a longstanding commitment to adhering to mandated reporting procedures,” the statement reads in part. “This situation underscores the importance of trust and accountability within our educational community. As such, we will conduct a thorough review of our existing protocols and procedures to ensure reporting requirements are clear and followed at all levels of the organization.”

