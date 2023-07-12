EastWindsorman gets 30 years in prison for sex crimes against girls

Jul. 12—The judge added that the 30-year sentence "is likely to bring about that result."

When Roman was sentenced June 14 in U.S. District Court in Hartford, Judge Vanessa L. Bryant imposed a prison term of 400 months, or 33 years and four months.

But prosecutor Nancy V. Gifford subsequently noticed that the sentence exceeded what federal law allows on one of the counts Roman had pleaded guilty to. She filed a motion asking Bryant to correct the sentence.

Gifford suggested that the judge could impose the same total sentence by making the prison terms on the two counts partially consecutive and partially concurrent. But Bryant opted to correct the erroneous sentence to 30 years and keep the other count concurrent, bringing the total down to 30 years.

The most serious crimes Roman pleaded guilty to Tuesday were first-degree sexual assault and two counts of employing a minor in an obscene performance, all among the most serious crimes short of murder in Connecticut's penal code.

The first-degree sexual assault conviction was based on Roman having engaged in acts state law defines as intercourse with a child younger than 10.

The sexual assault and use of children in pornography occurred around 2006 in Enfield, according to the charges Roman pleaded guilty to.

Other crimes Roman pleaded guilty to were a fourth-degree sexual assault that also occurred around 2006 in Enfield, two counts of voyeurism occurring around 2012 in Enfield, and first-degree child pornography possession in East Windsor on Nov. 2, 2021.

The investigation of Roman began with a report in late 2021 by the Yahoo internet portal of online activity involving four videos that appeared to be homemade pornography of a girl in the 6-to-9 age range, prosecutor Emily Dewey Trudeau said in court.

Roman at first claimed his account had been hacked but eventually admitted to possessing child pornography, the prosecutor said.

The investigation uncovered hundreds of homemade voyeuristic videos of three children, she said.

Unlike the federal sentencing, during which one of the abuse victims made a dramatic, unplanned statement and supporters of Roman also spoke, only the lawyers and judge spoke during Tuesday's state sentencing.

Although there was discussion at both sentencings of the possibility that Roman may not live to complete his prison terms, both sentences include post-release supervision.

The state sentence includes 20 years of probation, with the possibility of another decade behind bars if Roman violates release conditions.

The federal sentence includes a lifetime of supervised release, which also can lead to re-imprisonment of an offender who violates conditions.

In major child sexual abuse cases, it is common for both state and federal authorities to file charges.

Asked for further explanation of the dual prosecutions, Tom Carson, the spokesman for the Connecticut U.S. attorney's office, said he could not comment on charging decisions. An attempt to reach Hartford State's Attorney Sharmese Walcott for comment on the issue was unsuccessful.