Eastwood: Stricken horse rescued from canal

A horse has been rescued after becoming trapped in a Nottinghamshire canal.

The animal, named Scarr, was found submerged in the water at Eastwood Lock in Eastwood on Wednesday morning.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the canal at 08:12 GMT and was assisted by animal and water rescue teams from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Scarr is now recovering after being successfully pulled from the water and checked by a vet.

Eastwood Fire Station wished the horse a "speedy recovery" following the rescue operation.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.