Is Easun Reyrolle Limited (NSE:EASUNREYRL) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Raj Eswaran became the CEO of Easun Reyrolle Limited (NSE:EASUNREYRL) in 2012. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Raj Eswaran's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Easun Reyrolle Limited is worth ₹96m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as ₹4.8m for the year to March 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth ₹4.8m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is ₹2.4m.

As you can see, Raj Eswaran is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Easun Reyrolle Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Easun Reyrolle has changed over time.

Is Easun Reyrolle Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Easun Reyrolle Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 50% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 13%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Easun Reyrolle Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 88%, Easun Reyrolle Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Easun Reyrolle Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Easun Reyrolle.

