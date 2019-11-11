Easy Come, Easy Go: How Aban Offshore (NSE:ABAN) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 95% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Aban Offshore Limited (NSE:ABAN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 95% in that time. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The fundamental business performance will ultimately determine if the turnaround can be sustained.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Aban Offshore isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Aban Offshore reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 32% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 45% per year in the same time period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:ABAN Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 6.4% in the last year, Aban Offshore shareholders lost 62%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 45% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

