Easy Come, Easy Go: How Alphinat (CVE:NPA) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 74% Of Their Cash Evaporate

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Alphinat Inc. (CVE:NPA) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 74%. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And over the last year the share price fell 22%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Unhappily, the share price slid 13% in the last week.

Given that Alphinat only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last three years Alphinat saw its revenue shrink by 14% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 36% (per year, over three years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. This business clearly needs to grow revenues if it is to perform as investors hope. There's no more than a snowball's chance in hell that share price will head back to its old highs, in the short term.

We regret to report that Alphinat shareholders are down 22% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6.9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Alphinat better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Alphinat has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

