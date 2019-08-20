Easy Come, Easy Go: How Analytica (ASX:ALT) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 89% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Anyone who held Analytica Limited (ASX:ALT) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 89% in that time. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 33% over the last twelve months.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

We don't think Analytica's revenue of AU$978,036 is enough to establish significant demand. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Analytica will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Analytica has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Analytica had cash in excess of all liabilities of just AU$957k when it last reported (December 2018). So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. That probably explains why the share price is down 36% per year, over 5 years. You can see in the image below, how Analytica's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Analytica's cash levels have changed over time.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

Analytica shareholders are down 33% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 35% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

