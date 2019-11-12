Easy Come, Easy Go: How Apollo Minerals (ASX:AON) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 93% Of Their Cash Evaporate

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX:AON) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 93%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 82% over the last twelve months. The good news is that the stock is up 6.5% in the last week.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

We don't think Apollo Minerals's revenue of AU$388,582 is enough to establish significant demand. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Apollo Minerals will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Apollo Minerals has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Our data indicates that Apollo Minerals had AU$759k more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in June 2019. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived -41% per year, over 5 years , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Apollo Minerals's cash levels have changed over time. You can see in the image below, how Apollo Minerals's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Apollo Minerals's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Apollo Minerals hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -89% exceeds its share price return of -93%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Apollo Minerals had a tough year, with a total loss of 81%, against a market gain of about 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 36% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.