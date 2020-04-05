Easy Come, Easy Go: How Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI); the share price is down a whopping 87% in the last three years. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 58% in the last year. Even worse, it's down 51% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Beasley Broadcast Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 38% each year. The share price decline of 49% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 3.26.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Beasley Broadcast Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Beasley Broadcast Group's TSR, which was a 85% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Beasley Broadcast Group shareholders are down 55% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 17% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround.