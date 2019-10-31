Easy Come, Easy Go: How Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 77% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 77%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 22%. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 22%.

Given that Bengal Energy didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Bengal Energy saw its revenue shrink by 12% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 26% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

TSX:BNG Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Bengal Energy shareholders are down 22% for the year, but the market itself is up 7.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 26% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

