Easy Come, Easy Go: How Buderim Group (ASX:BUG) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 71% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Buderim Group Limited (ASX:BUG) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 71%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 33% in the last year. It's down 5.3% in the last seven days.

Given that Buderim Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade Buderim Group reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 3.3% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 22% (per year, over five years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. That is not really what the successful investors we know aim for.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:BUG Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 19% in the last year, Buderim Group shareholders lost 33%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 22% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before spending more time on Buderim Group it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

