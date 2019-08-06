Easy Come, Easy Go: How C&N Holdings (HKG:8430) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 88% Of Their Cash Evaporate

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of C&N Holdings Limited (HKG:8430); the share price is down a whopping 88% in the last twelve months. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because C&N Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 49% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We don't think that C&N Holdings's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

C&N Holdings's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 5.2%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 88%. That's a stern reminder that profitless companies need to grow the top line, at the very least. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

C&N Holdings shareholders are down 88% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 7.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 49% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. If you would like to research C&N Holdings in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

