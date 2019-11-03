Easy Come, Easy Go: How China Fortune Holdings (HKG:110) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 84% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held China Fortune Holdings Limited (HKG:110) for half a decade as the share price tanked 84%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 23%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 23% in the last 90 days.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

China Fortune Holdings became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Revenue is actually up 11% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in China Fortune Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 23%, against a market gain of about 2.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 30% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

