Easy Come, Easy Go: How China Tontine Wines Group (HKG:389) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 75% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Anyone who held China Tontine Wines Group Limited (HKG:389) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 75% in that time. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 45% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 29% in the last 90 days.

Given that China Tontine Wines Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, China Tontine Wines Group grew its revenue at 8.2% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 24% per year in the last five years. The market can be a harsh master when your company is losing money and revenue growth disappoints.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We regret to report that China Tontine Wines Group shareholders are down 45% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 10%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 24% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You could get a better understanding of China Tontine Wines Group's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

