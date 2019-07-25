Easy Come, Easy Go: How Energy Development (NSE:ENERGYDEV) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 95% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Energy Development Company Limited (NSE:ENERGYDEV) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 95%. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 61% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 15% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 6.5% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

Because Energy Development is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years Energy Development saw its revenue shrink by 44% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. The swift share price decline at an annual compound rate of 62%, reflects this weak fundamental performance. Never forget that loss making companies with falling revenue can and do cause losses for everyday investors. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Energy Development's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Energy Development's TSR of was a loss of 94% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Energy Development shareholders are down 59% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.7%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 19% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Importantly, we haven't analysed Energy Development's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.