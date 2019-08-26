Easy Come, Easy Go: How Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shareholders Torched 95% Of Their Cash

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 95%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 87% over the last twelve months. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 63% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Given that Forum Energy Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years Forum Energy Technologies saw its revenue shrink by 14% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 46% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Forum Energy Technologies is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Forum Energy Technologies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.1% in the twelve months, Forum Energy Technologies shareholders did even worse, losing 87%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 46% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

