Easy Come, Easy Go: How Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 71% Of Their Cash Evaporate

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG); the share price is down a whopping 71% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Group Eleven Resources may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 43% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Group Eleven Resources didn't have any revenue in the last year, so it's fair to say it doesn't yet have a proven product (or at least not one people are paying for). This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Group Eleven Resources will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Group Eleven Resources investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Group Eleven Resources had cash in excess of all liabilities of just CA$644k when it last reported (March 2019). So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. That probably explains why the share price is down 71% in the last year. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Group Eleven Resources's cash levels have changed over time. The image below shows how Group Eleven Resources's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

While Group Eleven Resources shareholders are down 71% for the year, the market itself is up 0.6%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 43% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. If you would like to research Group Eleven Resources in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.