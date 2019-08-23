Easy Come, Easy Go: How Hampton Financial (CVE:HFC) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 79% Of Their Cash Evaporate

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Hampton Financial Corporation (CVE:HFC); the share price is down a whopping 79% in the last three years. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And over the last year the share price fell 57%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 29% in the last three months.

Hampton Financial isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Hampton Financial saw its revenue grow by 25% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 40% a year in the same time period. The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

TSXV:HFC Income Statement, August 23rd 2019

A Different Perspective

Hampton Financial shareholders are down 57% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 1.7%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 40% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. If you would like to research Hampton Financial in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

