Easy Come, Easy Go: How Hiap Seng Engineering (SGX:510) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 75% Of Their Cash Evaporate

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Hiap Seng Engineering Ltd (SGX:510) share price has gained 14% in the last three months. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. In fact, the share price has declined rather badly, down some 75% in that time. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

Given that Hiap Seng Engineering didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Hiap Seng Engineering reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 18% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 24% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The chart below shows how revenue and earnings have changed with time, (if you click on the chart you can see the actual values).

SGX:510 Income Statement, April 4th 2019 More

A Dividend Lost

The share price return figures discussed above don't include the value of dividends paid previously, but the total shareholder return (TSR) does. In some ways, TSR is a better measure of how well an investment has performed. Hiap Seng Engineering's TSR over the last 5 years is -69%; better than its share price return. Although the company had to cut dividends, it has paid cash to shareholders in the past.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Hiap Seng Engineering shareholders are down 53% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.9%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 21% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.