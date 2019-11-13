Easy Come, Easy Go: How Interbit (CVE:IBIT) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 89% Of Their Cash Evaporate

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Interbit Ltd. (CVE:IBIT) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 89% in that time. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down (the share price is down 83%) in that time. Furthermore, it's down 56% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Interbit didn't have any revenue in the last year, so it's fair to say it doesn't yet have a proven product (or at least not one people are paying for). We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Interbit will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some Interbit investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Interbit had cash in excess of all liabilities of CA$7.8m when it last reported (June 2019). That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. We'd venture that shareholders are concerned about the need for more capital, because the share price has dropped 89% in the last year . The image below shows how Interbit's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can see in the image below, how Interbit's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

TSXV:IBIT Historical Debt, November 13th 2019 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Interbit shares, which cost holders 89%, while the market was up about 10%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 44% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.