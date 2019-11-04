Easy Come, Easy Go: How Jain Irrigation Systems (NSE:JISLJALEQS) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 84% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (NSE:JISLJALEQS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last week. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 84% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Although the share price is down over three years, Jain Irrigation Systems actually managed to grow EPS by 7.6% per year in that time. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that the dividend seems healthy enough, so that probably doesn't explain the share price drop. We like that Jain Irrigation Systems has actually grown its revenue over the last three years. If the company can keep growing revenue, there may be an opportunity for investors. You might have to dig deeper to understand the recent share price weakness.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:JISLJALEQS Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 8.2% in the last year, Jain Irrigation Systems shareholders lost 78% (even including dividends) . However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 27% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Importantly, we haven't analysed Jain Irrigation Systems's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

