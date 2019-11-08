Easy Come, Easy Go: How Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate

It's nice to see the Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) share price up 12% in a week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 87% in that time. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The million dollar question is whether the company can justify a long term recovery.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Lonestar Resources US isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over five years, Lonestar Resources US grew its revenue at 16% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 34% each year, in the same time period. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:LONE Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Lonestar Resources US

A Different Perspective

Lonestar Resources US shareholders are down 62% for the year, but the market itself is up 12%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 34% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Lonestar Resources US by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

