Easy Come, Easy Go: How Miko International Holdings (HKG:1247) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 94% Of Their Cash Evaporate

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Miko International Holdings Limited (HKG:1247) for half a decade as the share price tanked 94%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 33%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 25% in the last three months.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Because Miko International Holdings is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Miko International Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 28% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 42% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Miko International Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

Investors in Miko International Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 33%, against a market gain of about 4.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 42% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. If you would like to research Miko International Holdings in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

