Easy Come, Easy Go: How Mint Payments (ASX:MNW) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 84% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Anyone who held Mint Payments Limited (ASX:MNW) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 84% in that time. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 50%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 44% in the last three months.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Because Mint Payments is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Mint Payments saw its revenue increase by 7.7% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. So the stock price fall of 31% per year seems pretty steep. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Mint Payments's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Mint Payments had a tough year, with a total loss of 50%, against a market gain of about 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 31% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

