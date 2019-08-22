Easy Come, Easy Go: How Ovaro Kiinteistösijoitus Oyj (HEL:OVARO) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 72% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. Zooming in on an example, the Ovaro Kiinteistösijoitus Oyj (HEL:OVARO) share price dropped 72% in the last half decade. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 27% over the last twelve months.

Because Ovaro Kiinteistösijoitus Oyj is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Ovaro Kiinteistösijoitus Oyj saw its revenue increase by 13% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. So the stock price fall of 22% per year seems pretty steep. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Dividend Lost

The value of past dividends are accounted for in the total shareholder return (TSR), but not in the share price return mentioned above. Many would argue the TSR gives a more complete picture of the value a stock brings to its holders. Over the last 5 years, Ovaro Kiinteistösijoitus Oyj generated a TSR of -61%, which is, of course, better than the share price return. Although the company had to cut dividends, it has paid cash to shareholders in the past.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.7% in the twelve months, Ovaro Kiinteistösijoitus Oyj shareholders did even worse, losing 27%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 17% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You could get a better understanding of Ovaro Kiinteistösijoitus Oyj's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

