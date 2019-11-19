Easy Come, Easy Go: How Permanent TSB Group Holdings (ISE:IL0A) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 82% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (ISE:IL0A) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last quarter. But will that repair the damage for the weary investors who have owned this stock as it declined over half a decade? Probably not. Five years have seen the share price descend precipitously, down a full 82%. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The real question is whether the business can leave its past behind and improve itself over the years ahead.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Because Permanent TSB Group Holdings is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Permanent TSB Group Holdings grew its revenue at 25% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 29% throughout that time. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

While the broader market gained around 15% in the last year, Permanent TSB Group Holdings shareholders lost 38%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 29% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you would like to research Permanent TSB Group Holdings in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IE exchanges.

