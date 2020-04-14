Easy Come, Easy Go: How Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 74% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 53% in the last month. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 74% during that time. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

Pro-Pac Packaging isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Pro-Pac Packaging grew its revenue at 19% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 24% throughout that time. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ASX:PPG Income Statement April 14th 2020 More

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Pro-Pac Packaging's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Pro-Pac Packaging's TSR, which was a 65% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Pro-Pac Packaging shareholders are down 21% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 11%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 19% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important.