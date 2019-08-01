Easy Come, Easy Go: How PVP Ventures (NSE:PVP) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 73% Of Their Cash Evaporate

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held PVP Ventures Limited (NSE:PVP) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 73%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 49%. Furthermore, it's down 38% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Given that PVP Ventures didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years PVP Ventures saw its revenue shrink by 3.7% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 23% (per year, over five years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. It takes a certain kind of mental fortitude (or recklessness) to buy shares in a company that loses money and doesn't grow revenue. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

While the broader market lost about 9.0% in the twelve months, PVP Ventures shareholders did even worse, losing 49%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 23% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

