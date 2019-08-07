Easy Come, Easy Go: How Sino Oil and Gas Holdings (HKG:702) Shareholders Torched 95% Of Their Cash

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Limited (HKG:702) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 95%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 63% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 26% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 12% in the same period.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Check out our latest analysis for Sino Oil and Gas Holdings

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, Sino Oil and Gas Holdings saw its revenue increase by 57% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 45% throughout that time. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:702 Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Sino Oil and Gas Holdings shareholders are down 63% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.7%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 45% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.