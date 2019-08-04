Easy Come, Easy Go: How Sistema Financial (MCX:AFKS) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 70% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation (MCX:AFKS) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 33% in the last quarter. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. In fact, the share price has declined rather badly, down some 70% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Sistema Financial became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

We don't think that the 0.9% is big factor in the share price, since it's quite small, as dividends go. In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 9.7% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

MISX:AFKS Income Statement, August 4th 2019 More

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Sistema Financial the TSR over the last 5 years was -63%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Sistema Financial has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 34% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 18% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Before forming an opinion on Sistema Financial you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on RU exchanges.