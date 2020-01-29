Easy Come, Easy Go: How ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) Shareholders Torched 97% Of Their Cash

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 97% in that time. So we don't gain too much confidence from the recent recovery. The million dollar question is whether the company can justify a long term recovery.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

ThermoGenesis Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years ThermoGenesis Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 7.3% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 52% each year in that time. It takes a certain kind of mental fortitude (or recklessness) to buy shares in a company that loses money and doesn't grow revenue. That is not really what the successful investors we know aim for.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ThermoGenesis Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 47% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 52% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with ThermoGenesis Holdings (including 2 which is are significant) .

