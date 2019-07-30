Easy Come, Easy Go: How Wanjia Group Holdings (HKG:401) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 89% Of Their Cash Evaporate

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held Wanjia Group Holdings Limited (HKG:401) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 89%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 61% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 49% in the last 90 days.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Wanjia Group Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade Wanjia Group Holdings reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 32% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 36% per year in that period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:401 Income Statement, July 30th 2019 More

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 4.6% in the twelve months, Wanjia Group Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 61%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 36% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You could get a better understanding of Wanjia Group Holdings's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

