Easy Come, Easy Go: How Worldgate Global Logistics (HKG:8292) Shareholders Torched 98% Of Their Cash

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really bad investments should be rare. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Worldgate Global Logistics Ltd (HKG:8292); the share price is down a whopping 98% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And over the last year the share price fell 86%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 41% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Worldgate Global Logistics isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years Worldgate Global Logistics saw its revenue shrink by 6.2% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 73% (per year, over three years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. This business clearly needs to grow revenues if it is to perform as investors hope. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Worldgate Global Logistics's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

The last twelve months weren't great for Worldgate Global Logistics shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 86%. The market shed around 3.7%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 73% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

