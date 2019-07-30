Easy credit, hard times: 10-fold rise in young people going bankrupt

The number of young people getting into problem debt rose as the total fell - Telegraph

The number of young people going bankrupt has increased 10-fold in three years as rising self-employment and the "temptation" of easily-obtainable credit cards have pushed Generation Z into debt.

Almost 2,000 18-to-25 year olds entered a formal insolvency procedure between April and June this year, compared to 208 at the beginning of 2016. The number has risen by about half in the past year.

Under-25s now make up 6.5pc of all personal insolvencies, up from 1pc three years ago, according to accountancy firm RSM based on data from the Insolvency Service.

Overall 31,000 people declared bankruptcy between April and June this year, an increase of 7pc on the same quarter last year although a slight drop compared to the start of 2019. This means 1 in 382 adults are bankrupt.

Alec Pillmoor, of RSM, said: “Of greatest concern is the rise in personal insolvencies among young adults.

“In this climate of low interest rates and relatively easy access to credit, it is entirely feasible that young people without financial experience or literacy may be more susceptible to the temptations of easy money.”

"We've also seen an increase in more flexible – but less secure - ways of working. The rise of the gig economy and zero-hours contracts have placed greater importance on the need to budget effectively. This could be proving a challenge for Generation Z."

Debt charities have raised concerns about the rise in sub-prime credit cards being targeted at people with low credit scores, he added. These credit cards can have relatively high annual percentage rates of interest (APRs) – typically between 30pc and 70pc – when compared to other short-term credit alternatives.

"They serve to further the plight of those with limited understanding of how easy it is to rack up unsustainable debt,” Mr Pillmoor said.

Around four million people have a sub-prime credit card, according to Step Change, a debt charity.

Mr Pilmoor said with near-full employment and low interest rates, personal insolvency rates would normally be expected to fall.

That they have risen year-on-year “suggests that many people continue to be over-optimistic when it comes to estimating their ability to meet repayment demands as they fall due,” he said.

Bank of England data showed consumer debt excluding student loans had risen to £218bn by June 2019, up from £186bn in the same month last year, an increase of 17pc.

Personal insolvency includes entering an individual voluntary arrangement with creditors, which is most common; agreeing to a debt relief order, which may allow some debt to be written off; or declaring bankruptcy, which is less common.

Will Berrington of Step Change said the charity does not generally recommend insolvency “where people can afford to repay their debt in a reasonable period of time and where a gradual repayment plan may be more appropriate”.

He added: “Where they can’t, insolvency may be the most appropriate option, and in these circumstances we help people make the necessary arrangements.

"Bankruptcy, individual voluntary arrangements and debt relief orders (and their Scottish parallels) are all forms of insolvency registered with the Insolvency Service.

“The most important thing if you are in debt is to take advice as a solution that is best for one person might not be right for another.”

The figures come despite a series of measures in recent years by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the City watchdog – which took on responsibility for companies providing high-cost credit in 2014 – including a price cap on payday loans.

laura.miller@telegraph.co.uk