Latest fire erupts in San Bernardino as hurricane-force winds fan at least 10 wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES — Hurricane-force winds threatened to fan at least 10 wildfires burning across the state Thursday as millions of residents struggled with evacuations, preemptive power outages and extreme fire warnings.

More than 17 million residents live in areas designated as critical or severe wildfire risk, the National Weather Service said. While crews at the Kincade Fire near San Francisco reported some gains, Southern California was cloaked in an unprecedented "extreme red flag warning" as winds fanned at least three dangerous blazes.

Cal Fire said 10 fires had collectively consuming more than 144 square miles. At least 36,000 Californians were under mandatory evacuation orders and more were coming. Still, the number was down from 200,000 last week thanks to firefighting efforts that have allowed many residents to return home.

More good news was on the horizon. With no dangerous winds in the forecast for Northern California, no power shutoffs were planned for next week, said Pacific Gas & Electric President and CEO Bill Johnson. PG&E crews were working to restore power for about 53,000 customers late Wednesday night, ending its fourth preventative outage this month.

But as Santa Ana winds continue to threaten the southern part of the state, Southern California Edison warned that more than 318,000 customers could lose power in an effort to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires. As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, SCE reported 82,000 customers were already without power.

The utility acknowledged the Easy Fire, northwest of Los Angeles, broke out near its equipment, although the cause of the blaze that especially challenged firefighters Wednesday is under investigation.

Here is a look at some of the major fires raging across the state.

Easy Fire: Goats help save Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

In Simi Valley, a Ventura County city of 125,000 just 40 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, the Easy Fire consumed about 2.6 square miles after igniting early Wednesday.

Crews had no containment of the fire on Wednesday night, while mandatory evacuation orders remained in place for 30,000 people. More than 7,000 homes were threatened.

The fire came dangerously close to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, spokeswoman Melissa Giller said, but was saved by a shift in the winds – and the work of goats brought in every year to create a fire break by chewing through vegetation surrounding the complex.

About 1,000 firefighters also battled the blaze, which destroyed two buildings.

"Extreme" red flag warnings in the area were expected to persist into Thursday night, bringing the potential for "rapid fire spread" and "extreme fire behavior," according to the National Weather Service.

Kincade Fire: Containment at 45% in Sonoma County

In Sonoma County, north of San Francisco, subsiding winds Wednesday aided firefighters battling the wine country blaze that sparked a week ago. Officials lifted mandatory evacuation orders, allowing all but about 6,000 people to return home. The 120-square-milewildfire had forced 200,000 people to flee after "Diablo" winds conspired with dry conditions.

The Kincade Fire had destroyed more than 260 buildings, including a 150-year-old winery, and was 45% contained by Wednesday night. Emergency officials warned about 60,000 people to be prepared to evacuate if conditions change, but Cal Fire Division Chief Jonathan Cox said crews are optimistic.