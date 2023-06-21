The easy fix that could spare 18,000 middle-class families from inheritance tax

Taxman taking money illustration

Tens of thousands of families could be spared inheritance tax bills every year if the threshold was raised in line with inflation, analysis reveals.

Over the next five years, inheritance tax will ensnare between 38,000 and 47,000 families every year, according to forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Death duties raised a record £7.1bn for the tax office in 2022-23 – £1bn more than the previous year – as frozen thresholds dragged thousands more middle-class families into the net.

The Telegraph is campaigning for inheritance tax to be scrapped, and more than 50 Conservative MPs are also calling on the Prime Minister to abolish the death duty ahead of the next general election.

The nil-rate band of £325,000, under which no inheritance tax is due, has been frozen since 2009.

Former chancellor George Osborne said last week that the threshold should be uprated with inflation to stop bereaved families from being forced to pay the 40pc charge, originally intended as a levy for the super-wealthy.

If the government increased the threshold in line with inflation, then today families would be able to pass on £483,812 free from inheritance tax.

But once upon a time, Mr Osborne promised families a far more generous inheritance tax allowance. The former chancellor previously swore that families would be able to pass on £1m without facing the death charge.

But he never delivered on that promise. Instead, he introduced in 2017 the £175,000 residence nil-rate band, which means couples have a combined £1m allowance, provided they give their main property to their direct descendants.

Many say the introduction of the residence nil-rate band has added to taxpayer confusion. Shaun Moore of investment firm Quilter said: “While it was introduced with the intention of making more estates exempt from inheritance tax, in practice, its application has often been unsuccessful due to the complexity.”

The Office of Tax Simplification once called it the most complicated aspect of the inheritance tax system.

Introducing a £1m allowance would be simpler for taxpayers – and now, new research confirms that it would also drastically reduce the number of middle-class families getting pulled into the net. In one year alone, a £1m allowance would save 17,746 families from inheritance tax, according to calculations by Quilter.

This is based on data from 2019-20 — the latest year for which HMRC has complete data on inheritance tax, owing to the delay between the date of death and the payment of inheritance tax bills.

In 2019-20, 23,000 estates were taxed, of which 2,430 were valued at £2m or more.

A further 7,060 estates were valued between £1m and £2m. For these estates, whether they would be exempted under the new rule would depend on their marital status – as couples would benefit from a combined allowance of £2m. Assuming that 60pc of the deceased were married or in a civil partnership, then 4,236 estates would have a £2m allowance. The remaining 2,824 would have £1m allowance, and would still have to pay inheritance tax given the value of their estates.

Meanwhile, 13,510 taxable estates valued under £1m would be exempt from death duties regardless of their marital status

The analysis found that the Treasury would net £3.16bn under the new rule – less than half the revenue generated last year.

Andy Butcher, of financial advice firm Raymond James, said the boost to the economy as a result of increasing the amount that families could pass on tax-free “may well be enough to offset any loss in inheritance tax revenues”.

Mr Butcher said he is in favour of significantly increasing the thresholds for inheritance tax, as it is “an unfair tax on assets that have previously been taxed.”

He added: “Many super wealthy can easily mitigate inheritance tax, so it really does squeeze the middle classes, who have already been squeezed with tax increases over the past few years.”

Mr Moore said that the gifting allowances for inheritance tax should also be revised to allow for more generous gifts. “This would encourage the flow of wealth down generations, ensuring that wealth is distributed more widely and reducing the dependence on inheritance.”

If risen in line with inflation, the £3,000 gifting allowance – which has not changed since 1981 – would be worth £10,789 today, allowing families to give away significantly more during their lifetime inheritance tax-free.

Meanwhile, the £250 small gifts exemption, frozen since 1980, would be worth £1,000.

