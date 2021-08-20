Easy Money Boosts World-Beating Stocks in Covid Hotspot India

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nupur Acharya, Ashutosh Joshi and Anirban Nag
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India is helping to fan a world-beating share market rally with record-low interest rates and huge injections of liquidity -- even as inflation threatens to break back out of its target range.

Investors are betting the easy money won’t end anytime soon, with central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das keeping a lid on dissent as he nurses the economy back from its pandemic lows.

Overseas funds have poured $7.2 trillion into the nation’s equities this year and net inflows are expected to continue. The market for initial public offerings is on a tear, thanks to a frenzy of interest in startups, and India looks set to attract investors who’ve been scared off by China’s regulatory crackdown.

Domestic institutions are also piling in, along with retail traders, contributing to a record $3 billion that funneled into equity funds last month. While India has suffered a staggering toll from the coronavirus, individual investors by the millions are rushing into stock trading with savings built up during lockdown.

“The market is fueled with liquidity, which will absorb a fall, if any,” said Ashish Chaturmohta, director of research at Sanctum Wealth Management Pvt. in Mumbai. “Enough money has been pumped in to support the economy and many sectors are seeing continued growth with great future prospects.”

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has more than doubled from its Covid-induced nadir in March last year, with gains accelerating this month as it continues to extend record highs. The rally has made it the world’s best performer in August among primary indexes of nations with an equity market capitalization of at least $3 trillion.

While an army of investors is wagering on further gains, there is no shortage of risks either.

At the top of the list is inflation, which broke above the RBI’s 2%-6% target range in May and June before slipping back below the top of the band in July.

Governor Das sees the recent spike as “transitory” but others disagree. Companies from the Indian unit of Unilever Plc to Tata Motors Ltd. are increasingly struggling to absorb rising raw material costs and one of the RBI’s own rate setters has voiced “reservations” about continuing with the accommodative policy stance.

The central bank is also alert to the dangers of potential bubbles in the market. Cash injected to support the economic recovery can lead to unintended inflationary asset prices, the RBI warned in its annual report earlier this year.

The Sensex is now trading at 22.6 times estimated 12-month earnings, well above its five-year average of 18.9. By comparison, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index is trading at a multiple of 12.3.

Then there’s the prospect of the Federal Reserve tightening its monetary policy sooner than expected, triggering rapid outflows of money from emerging markets including India.

And casting a shadow over everything is the virus.

After more than 430,000 deaths and 32 million infections, India’s vaccination rate is increasing, allowing more of the economy to open and shoring up market sentiment. But as the first country to be ravaged by the delta variant of Covid-19, India has shown how quickly the outlook can change.

For now though, Das has said the central bank is in “whatever it takes mode” to support the economy.

The RBI’s main repurchase rate is at an all-time low of 4%, the government is committed to high spending and data from Bloomberg Economics show excess liquidity in the banking system this month touched a record 8.6 trillion rupees ($115 billion).

“We believe that market index levels are sustainable,” said Prateek Agrawal, chief investment officer at ASK Investment Managers Ltd. in Mumbai. “It is a year in which the global economy is reflating and the policy environment is as yet favorable for equities.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • World’s Biggest Miner Fired 48 Workers in Two Years for Sexual Harassment

    (Bloomberg) -- Women still face a threat to their safety at remote mine sites across the globe. It’s a challenge the industry is grappling with after BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, lifted the lid on a male-dominated culture in which sexual harassment is rife. The company has fired 48 workers at its sites in Western Australia since July 2019 after verifying allegations of harassment, BHP said in a submission to a state inquiry. The Melbourne-based company said it had also received two subs

  • Israel announces resumption of Qatari payments to Gaza

    Israel on Thursday announced it reached an agreement with Qatar for the Gulf Arab country to resume aid payments to thousands of families in the Gaza Strip, a step aimed at easing tensions with the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory in the wake of an 11-day war in May. Qatar has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to Gaza's poorest families in recent years. Under the system before the war, some $30 million in cash was delivered in suitcases to Gaza each month through an Israeli-controlled crossing.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Retreats, Tesla, Home Depot, CrowdStrike Hit; Target Falls On Earnings

    The market rally suffered broad losses Tuesday, except for medicals. Tesla and Home Depot struggled, as did related stocks. Target topped views but shares fell.

  • Dow Jones Futures Extend Stock Market Sell-Off As Fed Moves To Exit; Nvidia, dLocal, Robinhood Earnings Late

    Futures fell, signaling more stock losses after the Fed hinted it'll start tapering this year. Nvidia, Robinhood led earnings.

  • He Built an $8.9 Billion Fortune. Then the Controversies Began.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bom Kim amassed a fortune at Coupang Inc., the Amazon of South Korea, that reached as much as $8.9 billion, and became the poster child of a new kind of wealth generation in the country: self-made riches from the technology world instead of the dynastic hoards of decades-old conglomerates.Much was made about how the new breed of titans was different, more willing to give back to society and more considerate of employees. Coupang, for example, promised staff and frontline workers a

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • Why Josh Brown Just Compared Nvidia To Apple, Microsoft

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. What Happened: Nvidia reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.33 billion. Nvidia expects third-quarter revenue to be $6.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, versus the estimate of $6.53 billion. Related Link: NVIDIA:

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla AI Day Touts Self-Driving, 'Tesla Bot'; Nvidia, Microsoft, Adobe Lead But Market Rally Narrows

    Microsoft, Nvidia and Adobe rose, but the rally is increasingly narrow. Tesla AI Day touted self driving and a Tesla Bot.

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Thailand CBDC Trial to Test Use as Cash Substitute

    The CBDC will be used for "cash-like activities within a limited scale," such as paying for goods and services.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Plug Power (PLUG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Plug Power (PLUG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.