This easy trick will clean window blinds quickly
Clean blinds easily with supplies you already have at home.
Clean blinds easily with supplies you already have at home.
My partner and I live in an RV and stop at Costcos around the US. Whether it's cheap gas or fresh produce, here are things we always get there.
Whether it’s a healthy lunch or some greasy late-night chow after you’ve been burning the midnight oil, your local Chinese joint really does deliver on all fronts. Regardless of what led you to reach for that...
Top chefs from Milan to Miami share their go-to pastas.
Costco, the wholesaling retailer, is a source of reliable bulk products for almost every aspect of our lives, from food to home furnishings, clothing, sports and leisure equipment and much more....
“It’s so filling, and it tastes like I just indulged.”
Master these classic pie recipes with tips from pastry pros.
Regardless of your thoughts on Pumpkin Spice Lattes—and we know you have plenty of them—you have to begrudgingly resent their staying power. And that’s because the nebulous flavor we know as “Pumpkin Spice,” with its notes of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves, is innately comforting. (So long as you can taste those spices underneath all the added sugar.)
No more hockey pucks!View Entire Post ›
If your outages lasts for an extended period, here are tips on what to throw out, what is likely safe to keep and how to clean your fridge or freezer.
From sweet biscotti to savory muffins, you won’t regret these tasty bites. Is there anything better than a fresh, hot cup of coffee in the morning? “Snacks provide an energy boost between meals, if they’re planned right,” says Jerlyn Jones, R.D.N., L.D., owner of The Lifestyle Dietitian.
Recipes like our Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles and Rainbow Veggie Wraps are healthy choices you'll feel good about this school year. From yummy muffin-tin omelets to nutritious overnight oats, these easy breakfast recipes are a mix of sweet and savory bites that will help you kickstart any morning. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
Add these to your grocery list.
If you're searching the internet and wondering what to cook for dinner, the answer just got easier. "Good Morning America" Food is taking the legwork out of dinnertime and helping you find delicious dishes to easily whip up any night of the week. Sara Forte, founder of the Sprouted Kitchen and SK Cooking Club, has worked at a grocery store, two farms and spent the last decade developing recipes for her blog, which has been turned into two cookbooks and a weekly meal planning program.
You’re seeing it everywhere: Impossible Whoppers, Beyond sausage at Pizza Hut, eventually plant-based chorizo at Chipotle, popping up on fast food and fast-casual menus all over the place. It’s a plant-based bonanza! That trend isn’t about to plateau, at least not anytime soon. Piplsay, a consumer opinion company, polled 30,700 people across the United States to see what they really thought of these products on fast food menus, and it’s interesting to see how many people are starting to embrace
A step-by-step guide to freezing the popular chickpea dip, including how to thaw it and recipes for enjoying it.
There are few things about my routine I take more seriously than my morning cup of coffee. I start each day with fresh coffee from my french press - all the way from grinding the coffee beans, to boiling water in a kettle, and perfecting the amount of time before pouring it into my favorite mug.
I Melt With You is a new ice cream column from The Takeout. I’ll be here all summer with new ice cream recipes, unique ingredients, equipment recommendations, and ways to make your home ice cream experience as easy and fun as possible. I am always up for a challenge, so feel free to send flavor requests to hello@thetakeout.com. If you want to see some of the flavors I have been developing for you, feel free to pop over to my IG @stacey.ballis and scroll back for some serious ice cream content.
This Labor Day, follow these famous chefs' leads by adding blue cheese, special sauce, or drip jam to your burgers.
Although eating at home is cheaper than eating out, you can find ways to save more. Check out these mistakes you might be making at the store to cut your bill.
All the reasons you should try cooking with sous vide ASAP.