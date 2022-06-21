EasyJet agrees to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets

·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -British airline easyJet said on Tuesday it would buy 56 Airbus A320neo aircraft and convert an order of 18 A320neo jets to the same number of A321neo aircraft, substantially completing a 2013 agreement with the European planemaker.

The aircraft will be delivered from financial year 2026 until financial year 2029 to replace older A319 and A320 aircraft, easyJet said.

It said it was paying substantially less than the list price of about $6.5 billion due to price concessions granted in the 2013 agreement.

In December 2022, easyJet agreed with Airbus to defer some deliveries of aircraft under the 2013 deal because the pandemic had put its finances under severe pressure.

"While the board will regularly review optimal sources of financing, there is currently no expectation that shareholders will be asked to fund any aspect of the proposed purchase," it said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

