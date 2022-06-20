Summer holiday chaos as easyJet cuts thousands of flights – live updates

Louis Ashworth
·7 min read
EasyJet - Matt Alexander/PA Wire
EasyJet - Matt Alexander/PA Wire

EasyJet is cutting thousands of flights this summer in a further blow to holidaymakers as travel chaos grips Britain.

The budget airline will cut more 4,000 flights in the three months to the end of June, early estimates suggest, and more than double that across July, August and September.

Johan Lundgren, its chief executive, said: “Delivering a safe and reliable operation for our customers in this challenging environment is easyJet’s highest priority and we are sorry that for some customers we have not been able to deliver the service they have come to expect from us.

“We believe this is the right action for us to take so we can deliver for all of our customers over the peak summer period in this challenging environment.”

09:12 AM

Sterling steady, FTSE mildly up

The pound is trading pretty flat today, with the biggest scheduled event this week likely to be Wednesday’s inflation figures.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 is still trading moderately higher:

08:56 AM

Primark prepares click-and-collect service as sales bounce back

Primark - Yui Mok/PA Wire
Primark - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Primark’s owner has said the budget fashion retailer will test out a click-and-collect service, a far moved towards online sales.

The trial, for buying children’s clothes, will run across 25 Primark locations in the north-west of England, Associated British Foods said.

It said Primark sales are still 9pc lower than pre-Covid levels, now three years ago.

Primark recently launched a website that allows customers to check the availability of items in-store, but has stubbornly resisted online sales despite an e-commerce boom.

It warned in April that some of its prices would go up amid soaring inflation.

08:45 AM

Bitcoin struggles to regain $20,000 amid crypto crash

Bitcoin – the preeminent cryptocurrency, which has become a benchmark for the entire crypto space – is caught in a tug-of-war today as it struggles to regain a price of $20,000.

The coin sank as much as 15pc on Saturday amid what is being called a ‘crypto winter’, but then surged back on Sunday.

$20,000 is seen as a crucial tipping point for Bitcoin, as it is believed many firms have used that valuation as a benchmark for their trading strategies.

That is to say: once it falls below $20,000, a lot of companies may be getting calls from their lenders asking for proof they can make good on bitcoin-backed loans if the plunge continues.

08:33 AM

Bank of England ditches post-crisis mortgage affordability plans

The Bank of England has pressed ahead with scrapping rules introduced in the wake of the financial crisis that test whether borrowers could afford their mortgages in the event of rapid interest rate rises.

Threadneedle Street’s Financial Policy Committee said it would ditch the affordability test from the start of August, confirmed plans outlined earlier this year.

The Bank will maintain a cap on the number number of borrowers who are allowed to hold loans more than four and a half times their annual income (also known as the loan-to-income flow limit), it said.

In a statement, the FPC said it

…judged that the loan-to- income flow limit is likely to play a stronger role than the affordability test in guarding against an increase in aggregate household indebtedness and the number of highly indebted households in a scenario of rapidly rising house prices,” according to the statement.

08:21 AM

Deliveroo shares slide as CFO departs

Deliveroo - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Deliveroo - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Shares in Deliveroo have fallen sharply this morning after its chief financial officer stepped down.

The food delivery group said Adam Miller will leave his role on September 17th, and be replaced by Scilla Grimble, currently CFO at MoneySuperMarket.

Mr Miller said it was “the right time for change, both for me and Deliveroo”.

Goodbody analyst David Brohan said:

While disappointing to see Adam Miller leave the group, the group appears to have appointed a strong replacement in Scilla Grimble, and the succession plan announced today should ensure a smooth transition.

08:08 AM

EasyJet shares down 2.7pc at open

A few minutes after the open of trading in London, FTSE 250-listed easyJet is trading down about 2.7pc.

08:07 AM

What’s gone wrong?

EasyJet’s unscheduled trading update this morning provides a concise summary of the nasty mix of issues airlines are facing in what they had hoped would be a booming summer of post-pandemic demand:

Given the unprecedented ramp up, the aviation industry across Europe is experiencing operational issues with root causes similar to the post covid supply chain issues being seen in many other parts of the economy.

The challenges include air traffic control delays and staff shortages in ground handling and at airports, resulting in increased aircraft turnaround times and delayed departures which have a knock-on effect resulting in flight cancellations.

A very tight labour market for the whole ecosystem including crew, compounded by increased ID check times, has reduced planned resilience further. This is reflected in the flight caps announced recently at two of our biggest airports, London Gatwick and Amsterdam.

08:04 AM

Comeback plans snagged as demand boom hits capacity crunch

Here’s more on easyJet’s problems, via my colleague Oliver Gill:

The airline was previously planning to run 90pc of 2019 capacity in the three months to June, rising to 97pc during the key months of July, August and September.

In a move that shows the depth of the aviation industry’s plight, Britain’s biggest carrier reduced these figures to 87pc and 90pc respectively - suggesting in excess of 10,000 flights will be cancelled over the six months to September.

The airline said it had taken the action following unprecedented restrictions by airports such as Gatwick and Amsterdam.

The carrier also blamed delays to a Government-overseen ID checking scheme that created a huge backlog in clearing new staff to begin work.

07:59 AM

Agenda: EasyJet cuts capacity amid strikes chaos

Good morning. EasyJet is cutting thousands of flights this summer as it grapples with severe staffing shortages that have caused misery for holidaymakers since Covid restrictions were lifted.

Initial estimates suggest that easyJet will have cut more than 4,000 flights in the three months to June and plans to cut more than double the number during July, August and September.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “Coupled with airport caps, we are taking pre-emptive actions to increase resilience over the balance of summer, including a range of further flight consolidations in the affected airports, giving advance notice to customers and we expect the vast majority to be rebooked on alternative flights within 24 hours.”

Elsewhere, the FTSE 100 is set to open slightly higher after a poor performance last week.

5 things to start your day

1) Shoppers with poor credit histories could be frozen out of ‘buy now, pay later’ schemes Lenders would be forced to carry out affordability checks and face tougher advertising rules under new Government proposals.

2) EU plot to punish the City of London backfires Brussel's campaign to shift lucrative business from the City to the Continent has so far produced few results.

3) Britain’s manufacturing heartland in crisis amid supply crunch West Midlands is struggling more than any other part of the country to get back to its pre-pandemic size.

4) Johnson urged to cut energy tax as Germany turns to coal The German government will pass emergency laws to reactivate the coal plants as Europe takes steps to deal with reduced energy supplies from Russia.

5) Airlines use post-Brexit loophole to bring in foreign workers The airlines are borrowing EU-registered aircraft under so-called wet leasing agreements as they grapple with some of the worst staff shortages on record.

What happened overnight

Asian markets fell again on Monday and oil prices extended losses on growing fears that the central bank' moves to rein in soaring inflation will induce a recession. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Jakarta and Wellington were all in the red.

Coming up today

Full-year results: BMO Global Smaller Companies;  Trading statement: Associated British Foods, SThree; Economics: Interest rate decision (China), Rightmove house price index (UK), Chicago Fed National Activity Index (US), producer price index (Ger)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Five-star OT Kadyn Proctor cuts his list to two, includes Alabama

    Alabama makes the final two for five-star OT Kadyn Proctor.

  • Bitcoin Teeters Around $20,000 Amid a Volatile Crypto Winter Storm

    The digital currency was up 8% in the previous 24 hours to $19,966 according to CoinMarketCap. Cryptocurrencies may be facing another highly volatile week after the Federal Reserve’s biggest interest-rate increase since 1994 jolted markets.

  • Pleas for help as Myanmar awaits high-profile executions

    Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Jimmy, and former lawmaker and hip-hop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw are set to be the first people since 1988 to be executed judicially in Myanmar. The military has not said when they would be hanged, but speculation is rife in Myanmar that the executions are imminent. The planned executions have been strongly condemned abroad and two U.N. experts have called them a "vile attempt at instilling fear" among the people.

  • SPAC Stocks Nerdy, Nextdoor and BuzzFeed Have Tumbled. Buyers Lined Up.

    Nerdy, Nextdoor, and BuzzFeed, all public for less than a year, have seen insiders and institutions buy up their battered stocks.

  • AB Foods revenue climbs 32% as Primark sales top prepandemic levels

    Associated British Foods PLC said Monday that revenue for its fiscal third quarter increased, with Primark revenue beating prepandemic levels, and said it will trial a click-and-collect service in some U.K. stores.

  • Carlyle Seeks $325 Million From Gulf Domino’s Pizza Operator IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeCarlyle Group is seeking to raise as much as $325 million by listing shares in the owner of the Middle East Domino’s Pizza franchise on the Saudi stock exchange.Alamar Foods set price rang

  • Politics latest news: It ‘wouldn’t be right’ for Government to intervene in rail strikes, says minister

    Put people above Labour’s coffers, Shapps tells Starmer ‘Purple’ seats could hold key to general election Staying in Commonwealth will boost economy, PM says SNP threatens own MPs with criminal action over leak Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky

  • Kingspan warns of deterioration over last two months

    Kingspan Group PLC said Monday that it expects to report a record profit for the first half of the year despite a market deterioration in the last two months.

  • Failure to Launch: IPOs Are on Hold Until Markets Stabilize

    New issues have ground to a near halt this year. Just 47 companies used a traditional IPO to list their shares as of June 17, a 74% plunge.

  • Creative ways to eat your greens

    There is more variety and versatility in serving greens than I imagined.

  • Turkish Airlines mulls IPOs and joint ventures for cargo, regional units

    Turkish Airlines is considering joint ventures and initial public offerings for its cargo business and regional carrier as it weighs up options to grow both internally and through deals, the chairman of Turkey's national airline said. The airline also plans to participate in international bond markets, including issuing Eurobonds, to finance future investments and growth, Ahmet Bolat told Reuters. The company was looking at strategies for its subsidiaries Turkish Cargo and regional carrier Anadolujet which flies to Northern Cyprus, Europe, Western Asia and the Middle East.

  • Macron Loses Assembly Majority in Setback to Reform Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron made history in the French legislative elections on Sunday, just not in the way he hoped.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThe 44-year-old centrist became the first president in decades to fail to

  • Lessons for all of us in 'The Kardashians' finale

    In "The Kardashians" finale, Khloé, Kim and Kourtney wrestle with universal themes of betrayal, trust and healing from unhealthy relationships.

  • The global crash has come as a double whammy for India’s crypto industry

    The global cryptocurrency crash has come at a time when India’s crypto industry is already bogged down by other factors. Global exchanges Coinbase has laid off 18% of its workforce, including those in India. This disastrous streak in the crypto market has been guided by soaring inflation, along with increasing interest rates by global central banks, according to Rajagopalan Menon, vice-president of India’s major cryptocurrency trading platform WazirX.

  • Iran to cut electricity to authorized crypto miners: report

    Iran's relationship with the crypto mining sector is a love-hate one. The government is again restricting crypto mining activity as it tries to ease the strain on the country's power supply, despite knowing the promise of crypto as a way to evade international sanctions. Electricity to all 118 government-authorized mining operators in Iran will be cut off from June 22 ahead of seasonal spikes in power demand, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, spokesman for Iran's power industry said in an interview with state TV, per a Bloomberg report.

  • European Gas Rises Further as Russian Cuts Bring Rationing Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose after rallying 43% last week as Russia’s steep supply cuts put governments on high alert amid a mounting possibility of rationing.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBenchmark futures rose as

  • Global airlines to narrow losses in 2022 as outlook improves

    DOHA (Reuters) -A sharp bounce-back in air travel from the pandemic will allow global airlines to narrow losses this year and possibly claw their way back to profit in 2023, an industry body said as it upgraded widely watched forecasts on Monday. Global airlines are now expected to post a $9.7 billion loss in 2022, in a sharp improvement from a revised $42.1 billion loss in 2021, the International Air Transport Association said. Last year's losses also improve on an earlier forecast of $52 billion, though airlines meeting in Qatar bave been warned high oil prices and inflation risk denting the fragile recovery.

  • The Fed is now following its 1994 playbook — when aggressive rate hikes led to a 'bond market massacre'

    Fed chair Jerome Powell looks increasingly likely to copy Alan Greenspan's 1994 playbook - when interest rates doubled to 6% in just 16 months.

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 337 Shares in This Dividend Stock

    With a giant portfolio of properties to support its generous dividend, this reliable REIT pays you each month.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively tumbled by 17%, 22%, and 33%. There's no question that the velocity and unpredictability of downward moves during a bear market can weigh on investors' psyche. This makes corrections and bear markets the opportune time to put your money to work.