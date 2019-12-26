EasyJet ditches 'ladies and gentlemen' phrase, joins other airlines in becoming more inclusive

Low-cost carrier EasyJet this week joined other airlines that have adopted gender-neutral language for passenger greetings or booking options.

The London-based airline told CNN Travel that it would encourage flight crews to use more gender-inclusive greetings instead of "ladies and gentlemen."

The company couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Last week, American Airlines introduced nonbinary booking options, though for now, customers will have to call the airline.

United Airlines became the first U.S. carrier to offer nonbinary booking options in March.

Nonbinary people identify as neither male nor female. More than a dozen states and the District of Columbia now offer gender neutral options for driver's licenses. More than 7,000 Americans have applied for gender neutral IDs, USA TODAY has reported.

Air Canada replaced "ladies and gentlemen" with gender-neutral terms such as "everybody" or "tout le monde" in French, the airline told CTV in October.

Two industry trade groups, Airlines for America and the International Air Transport Association, shared guidance for airlines earlier this year for nonbinary airline passengers.

The suggested standard is to include "unspecified," "undisclosed," "X" or "Mx" for passengers booking tickets.

The nation's five biggest U.S. airlines – American, Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska airlines – all previously told USA TODAY that they plan to implement the trade groups’ guidance.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: EasyJet adopts gender-neutral greetings, joins other airlines