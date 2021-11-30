EasyJet: Omicron variant already affecting flight bookings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAN PYLAS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — British airline easyJet said Tuesday that it is already seeing some impact on demand from the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in the days since it was first identified.

The airline, which also revealed another full-year loss in excess of 1 billion pounds ($1.34 billion), said it has seen signs that demand is softening but that it is "too soon to say” what impact the new variant will have on the industry.

It said there are signs that winter bookings have started to weaken and some travelers are delaying trips to early next year, with city destinations particularly affected.

Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said the impact so far is not on the level seen previously when restrictions were imposed, although he stressed it is “too soon to say” what the ultimate hit will be.

Because of the uncertainty about the new variant, countries are tightening up travel restrictions.

Already in Britain, the government has said arrivals will need to take a high-standard PCR test by the end of their second day in the country and to self-isolate until they get a negative result.

Lundgren questioned the government's approach.

“There’s still a big question mark around why we have introduced blanket PCR testing when we are bringing in people from countries where they have no recorded cases whatsoever,” he said.

His comments came as the company posted a loss of 1.04 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) for the year ending in September, an 18.6% improvement on last year's 1.27 billion pound ($1.70 billion) loss, which had been easyJet's first full-year loss in its 25-year history.

The latest annual loss came amid a 52% reduction in revenue to 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion), which was partially offset by a 33% fall in headline costs to 2.6 billion pounds ($3.47 billion).

The company held off from giving full financial guidance for the year, given the uncertainty.

“Airlines can’t seem to catch a break," said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “News of new COVID variants, and the potential for further travel restrictions, makes it incredibly difficult to predict trading patterns from here.”

Despite the uncertainty, easyJet said it is still hopeful of a recovery to pre-pandemic levels of trading.

The group said it expects to ramp up its flights to around 65% of pre-pandemic levels in the current quarter through December, increasing to 70% in the three months to March and a return to around 2019 levels in the summer quarter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Regions Bank makes further consolidations, Gadsden bank relocates Bham office

    Birmingham-based Regions Bank has closed six branches and has opened one, according to the Alabama State Banking Department.

  • Repeal of Missouri gun law linked to increase in stolen firearms, study says

    A study found that the 2007 repeal of a permitting requirement to purchase handguns has resulted in up to a 42% increase in the value of reported firearm thefts.

  • Maldives' top court annuls prison term for ex-president

    The highest court in the Maldives on Tuesday overturned the prison sentence of the country’s former president Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, who had been convicted of money laundering. A three-member Supreme Court bench unanimously annulled the five-year jail term and $5 million fine slapped on Yameen two years ago by a lower court. The judges said the evidence given at the initial trial had discrepancies and did not conclusively prove that Yameen had laundered $1 million in state money for personal gain.

  • Far-right pundit to launch campaign for French presidency

    A far-right former TV pundit with multiple hate-speech convictions was poised Tuesday to officially enter the race for France's presidency, having already shaken it up with his anti-immigration and anti-Islam invective. Eric Zemmour's supporters said the essayist, who has climbed in the polls despite having no hands-on political experience, would announce his candidacy around midday. The 63-year-old polemist, who is sometimes likened in France to former U.S. President Donald Trump, would be running in the April election against the as-yet undeclared President Emmanuel Macron and a spectrum of other candidates from far-left to far-right.

  • Phillips 66 laying off 470 workers at Alliance refinery

    The state of Louisiana has released more details about Houston-based Phillips 66's plans to lay off nearly 500 employees at a refinery that will be converted into an export terminal.

  • Musk highlights 'supply chain nightmare' in tweet

    "Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it's not over!" Musk said in a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1465423422238994436 on Monday, in response to a Twitter users' request on a Cybertruck update. Musk said during Tesla's earnings call in July that he would not necessarily be present at such future events, unless he had something really important to say, indicating that he may have an update on Cybertruck and the company's other products. Tesla unveiled the futuristic electric pick-up truck in 2019 that is made of stainless steel used in rockets.

  • Oil could hit $150 a barrel with OPEC+ ‘in the driver’s seat’: J.P. Morgan

    Oil futures can shake off the omicron-inspired selloff and “overshoot” to the upside, potentially “overshooting” to $150 a barrel in 2023 with OPEC+ “firmly in the driver's seat,” say analysts at J.P. Morgan.

  • ‘Trapped’ investors, here’s your chance to escape one overplayed group of stocks, says strategist

    Omicron is on investors' minds for Monday. That selloff last week opened a door for some investors, hemmed in by one group of stocks.

  • Toyota’s new electric SUV: Everything you need to know about the 2023 bZ4X

    What is it, where can you get one, and how much does it cost? Here are answers to several questions about this new 5-passenger compact SUV.

  • China Enshrines Ride-Hailing Curbs in Another Blow to Didi

    (Bloomberg) -- China issued its most comprehensive set of guidelines yet governing the growth and expansion of its ride-hailing industry, dealing a fresh blow to leader Didi Global Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAgencies including the antitrust watchdog, transport ministry and public security bureau issued a formal package of rules Tuesd

  • Top Utilities Stocks for December 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for December 2021.

  • Explainer-U.S. gasoline prices could fall below $3 if oil market sustains losses

    U.S. motorists could see gasoline prices fall below $3.00 a gallon in the coming weeks after crude futures posted their steepest losses since April 2020 on Friday as a new coronavirus variant threatened to extend the pandemic. A further fall in pump prices from seven-year year highs hit in October would take some of the heat out of U.S. inflation, which rose at its fastest in 31 years in October. The surge, in part due to soaring fuel costs, damaged the popularity of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Reliance’s JioMart Turns to WhatsApp to Break Amazon Grip on Indian Grocery Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Indians can now use WhatsApp to order groceries from billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s JioMart via a new “tap and chat” option, as his Reliance Industries Ltd. challenges the domination of Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateDelivery is free and there’s no minimum order value, according to

  • Biden summons top CEOs on supply chain as holiday shopping ramps up

    President Biden will meet Monday afternoon with CEOs of big retailers, grocers and consumer-products firms to send this message, according to the White House: Products will be on shelves for holiday shopping. Zoom out: Black Friday sales rebounded from 2020.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In-person participants for Biden's roundtable are scheduled to include the CEOs of Best Buy, Food Lion, Samsung North America, Qurate Retail Group, Todos Supermarket,

  • Carnival Could Sink Back to the Lows

    The charts of Carnival Corp. have declined sharply in November. Let's check on the charts before casting off. In this daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that prices made a sharp decline in June and July and another steep fall since late September.

  • Home Prices Went for a Wild Ride This Year. What’s Ahead.

    Home sales were hot in 2020, but got even hotter this year, based on National Association of Realtor numbers. For next year: probably lower growth and higher mortgage rates.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: NextEra Energy, Duke Energy, Dominion Energy and Alliant Energy

    Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: NextEra Energy, Duke Energy, Dominion Energy and Alliant Energy

  • Ohio energy industry remains cautious despite high prices, rising demand

    According to JobsOhio, there are about 208,000 Ohioans employed in the oil and gas industry.

  • Permian Basin Drillers Add Crude Oil Rigs in 14 of 16 Weeks

    Baker Hughes' (BKR) data shows that the total tally for oil and gas drilling rigs in the United States has increased for five successive weeks.

  • Omicron variant: The U.S. travel ban ‘makes no sense at all,’ doctor says

    Brigham and Women's Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust discusses his opinions on the effectiveness of Dr. Fauci's travel ban recommendations and how variants impact vaccination efforts.