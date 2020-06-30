EasyJet plans to close bases and cut staff

EasyJet has announced that it has begun consultations on plans to close bases at Stansted, Southend and Newcastle.

It follows an announcement by the airline that it may need to reduce staff numbers by up to a third because of the coronavirus pandemic.

EasyJet said the airports would remain part of its route network.

Separately, pilots' union Balpa said it had been told by EasyJet that 727 of its UK-based pilots were at risk of redundancy.

That is equivalent to one in three of its pilots, Balpa said.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: "The lower demand environment means we need fewer aircraft and have less opportunity for work for our people.

"We are committed to working constructively with our employee representatives across the network with the aim of minimising job losses as far as possible."

Balpa general secretary Brian Stratton said the job cuts were "an excessive over-reaction".

"EasyJet won't find a supply of pilots waiting to come back when the recovery takes place over the next two years."