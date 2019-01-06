Is easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 5.3%. Does easyJet tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How does easyJet fare?

easyJet has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 64%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect EZJ’s payout to fall to 50% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 5.9%. However, EPS should increase to £1.17, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. The reality is that it is too early to consider easyJet as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 7 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Compared to its peers, easyJet produces a yield of 5.3%, which is high for Airlines stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

If easyJet is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should look at:

