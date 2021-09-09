EasyJet rejects takeover bid and seeks to raise more money

EasyJet aircraft

EasyJet has rejected a takeover approach and announced plans to raise £1.2bn from shareholders to help its recovery from the pandemic.

The airline said the unsolicited bid undervalued the company and the unnamed suitor was now no longer interested.

EasyJet's boss said the share sale would enable the firm "to accelerate our post‐Covid‐19 recovery plan".

The airline has raised billions during the pandemic, having been affected by Covid-related travel restrictions.

EasyJet also plans to raise $400m (£290m) in debt.

The carrier said on Thursday it was "well-placed to emerge from the pandemic", but the share sale would provide a buffer should further coronavirus-related lockdowns delay the airline's recovery.

It has lost more than £2bn as many flights were grounded during the coronavirus crisis and it slumped to its first-ever loss in its 25-year history as a result.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren has spoken out in favour of reducing the costs of Covid tests required for travel, in order to get customers booking again and the aviation industry back on its feet.

On Thursday, he said the funds raised through the share sale would strengthen the airline's balance sheet.

"[It] will also position us for growth so that we can take advantage of the strategic investment opportunities expected to arise as the European aviation industry emerges from the pandemic.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, we have undertaken decisive and robust action to restructure our operations, addressed our cost base and secured our financial position, keeping our investment‐grade credit rating," Mr Lundgren said, adding that the firm had seen a spike in customer demand where restrictions have been lifted.

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren has previously spoken out about expensive PCR tests

Looking ahead, the company plans to fly 57% of its 2019 capacity between July and September, "with a continued focus on profitable flying".

It also said it would try to grow its sales through the launch of new products such as EasyJet Holidays, as well as a "standard plus" fare.

The airline is in the midst of a huge cost-cutting programme, which it said was set to deliver about £500m of savings in the financial year to 30 September,.

Despite this, the carrier took the decision to review and reject the takeover approach from an unnamed potential buyer.

The board said that the all-share offer "fundamentally undervalued" the business and was "highly conditional".