EasyVista S.A. (EPA:ALEZV): What Are The Future Prospects?

EasyVista S.A.'s (EPA:ALEZV) latest earnings update in April 2019 suggested that the business finally turned profitable after losses on average over the past few years. Below, I've presented key growth figures on how market analysts view EasyVista's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts' prospects for the upcoming year seems optimistic, with earnings expanding by a significant 75%. This strong growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to €7.6m by 2022.

ENXTPA:ALEZV Past and Future Earnings, August 6th 2019 More

Even though it’s useful to understand the growth year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable analyzing the rate at which the business is rising or falling every year, on average. The benefit of this approach is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of EasyVista's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 34%. This means, we can presume EasyVista will grow its earnings by 34% every year for the next couple of years.

