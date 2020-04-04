What Is EasyVista's (EPA:ALEZV) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, EasyVista (EPA:ALEZV) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. The stock has been solid, longer term, gaining 42% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does EasyVista Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

EasyVista's P/E of 25.56 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.3) for companies in the it industry is lower than EasyVista's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that EasyVista shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

EasyVista's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 480% last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does EasyVista's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

EasyVista's net debt is 8.2% of its market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On EasyVista's P/E Ratio

EasyVista has a P/E of 25.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.2. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. Given EasyVista's P/E ratio has declined from 37.4 to 25.6 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.