How to eat cactus: A forager’s guide to the prickly treats

While the cactus makes a beautiful natural ornament in the Phoenix area, the wild plant also provides nutritional benefits from its fruits and spiny pads.

Some of the cactuses, including the prickly pear and the Saguaro, bear fruit that can be eaten in a variety of ways.

Cactus is slowly seeping its way into food culture in Arizona, hidden in dishes across local restaurants and sold in grocery stores. Arizonans can also look one step closer for edible cactus: in their backyards. While removing a Saguaro cactus entirely requires a separate procedure, it is legal to pick the fruit off of the cactus on private property with permission.

This week's episode of Valley 101, a podcast by The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, goes on an adventure with a local forager and discusses how to collect cactus, how to eat it and other tips to help Phoenix-area residents start their wild journey into the edible desert.

To find out more about cactus foraging and how to eat the plants around you, feel free to check out Cactus Kelly online.

